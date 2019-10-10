Thursday October 10, 2019-

A section of leaders from Gusii community

have defended Deputy President William Ruto’s move of meeting delegation of leaders in his Karen home.





For weeks now, Dr Ruto has been meeting large delegations in Karen, something that has attracted criticism from leaders among them Musalia Mudavadi.





On Wednesday, former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire slammed Gusii leaders who have been pitching tent at Karen, accusing them of absconding duties.





"MPs participated in budget making. This is where real development should be pushed. The Karen trips are pointless at this time," Bosire stated.





But Tanga Tanga brigade from Gusii now wants opponents to implement their own strategy instead of complaining over meetings.





"This should not worry anyone. It's our strategy and it's not about to stop. I don't know why they monitor what we always do as Ruto's camp," said Joash Nyamoko, the North Mugirango MP.





"It's our strategy that should not concern those who don't subscribe to our mission. Let's be objective and real. Needless to say, it's a competition,” he added.





On Monday, the Gusii brigade returned to Karen where Dr Ruto hosted Abagusii community from Kibra constituency where he asked them to vote for McDonald Mariga.



