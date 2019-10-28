Monday October 28, 2019 - Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked Kenyans to trust President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, after they came up with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking during the Methodist Church thanksgiving ceremony for the election of Joseph Ntombura as the first President of the African Methodist Council at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday, Kalonzo said those opposing the BBI are beneficiaries of raw power and want to retain the status quo in 2022.





“Uhuru and Raila are brothers who were holding each other’s throat because of politics.”

“However, they decided to put aside their political differences so that they can serve Kenyans effectively,”





“It’s time for all Kenyans to read the BBI report and support Uhuru and Raila.”





“They mean good for this great nation following the handshake spirit,” Kalonzo said.





Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, who also attended the service, called on Kenyans to unite and build the nation.



