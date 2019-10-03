Thursday October 3, 2019- Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will succeed despite Punguza Mzigo Initiative flopping badly.





BBI was founded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga after their 2018 truce and Punguza Mzigo is an initiative by Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Wednesday night Kioni, a member of Uhuru's Jubilee Party, said that the BBI cannot fail, since it is based on real issues and the actual factors ailing the country.





He stated that the nine pillars of the initiative need to be implemented for a stable constitution or Kenyans will continue lamenting of exclusion from government.





The lawmaker said that consequently, Kenyans are very likely to back the BBI report, despite the opposition it is facing from a section of politicians.





"The handshake can’t fail because the nine listed issues are included in the constitution. The two are speaking on implementing the constitution (Handshake haiwezi fail, yale mambo tisa yaliyoorodheshwa na hawa wawili ni yale yaliongelewa kwa katiba. Yako kwa katiba, hawa wanaongelea kutekeleza katiba)" he said.





