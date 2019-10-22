Tuesday October 22, 2019 -ODM leader Raila Odinga has moved to allay fears that his party ODM may have been weakened by his Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Buoyed by the twin victories in ward by-elections in Kilifi and Garissa, Raila said ODM was now poised to win the Kibra parliamentary by-election with a landslide on November 7.





“ODM is emerging stronger by the day. The twin victories are just a sign of good things ahead and it’s just a matter of days before we reclaim the Kibra seat.”





“We are poised for victory in Kibra for candidate Imran Okoth because ODM is the party of choice there. Other candidates are just escorting us to the polls,” Raila said.





He told the ODM fraternity not to worry about Deputy President William Ruto’s antics in Kibra nor his protégé, McDonald Mariga, because he has their numbers.





ODM won the by-elections in Ganda ward in Kilifi County and Abakile in Garissa.





“I know some people mock us that we will lose like we did in Ugenya. But I want to tell them Ugenya race was a friendly match. It is different from Kibra,” he said.





In Ugenya by-election held in April this year, the party’s choice, Chris Karan, lost to David Ochieng of Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party.





On Friday, Reuben Katana of ODM clinched the seat in Ganda ward, Malindi Constituency, Kilifi County.





In Garissa County, Sheikh Mohammed Ali of ODM won Abakile ward seat after bagging 1,961 votes while his rival, Jubilee’s Abdiwahab Osman, garnered 155 votes.





In Kibra, Jubilee has fielded former footballer MacDonald Mariga. Other candidates in the race are Eliud Owalo of Amani National Congress (ANC) Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butichi.





