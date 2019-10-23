Wednesday October 23, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto publicly differed with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he claimed that the controversial Kimwarer Dam project in Elgeyo-Marakwet County would go on despite Uhuru cancelling the scandalous project.





Speaking when he presided over the commissioning of Chesirei Technical Training Institute in Elgeyo-Marakwet, Ruto stated that the Kimwarer project would be constructed once the government resolved controversies around it.





Uhuru had ordered the cancellation of the Kimwarer dam project contract due to multiple scandals associated with the project.





The project, which has made headlines a couple of times in the media, was found to be overpriced and economically unviable.





"As a government, we will ensure the rights of every citizen are safeguarded. We will ensure the issues raised on the projects are resolved so that the projects can benefit the people of this region. That is our plan and we will ensure slowly and methodically we do that.”





"“These two projects will provide water for irrigation that will bring to an end the perennial cattle rustling problem and an end too to the water shortage, and will transform the region from one of death to one that produces food to feed the nation and have extra for export to generate income for locals,” Ruto stated.





Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kpichumba Murkomen, who was also in attendance, threatened to take the matter to court.





"I cannot watch as my people are marginalised. I will go to every court there is, from the High Court to ICC in Hague to New York," Murkomen asserted.





The controversies around the dam led to the arrest of former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.





