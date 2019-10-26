Saturday, October 26, 2019- You may have come across folks with bizarre and crazy fetishes but this sexy Ghanaian actress will drop your jaws with her shocking confession.





The beautiful lass called Nikki Samonas, has disclosed that watching horror movies makes her horny.





While horror movies give the rest of us nightmares, this lady claims those scary films turn her own.





Speaking during a recent interview, she stated that the fear and anxiety such movies brings often makes her cuddle the person she is watching the movie with, and that makes her horny. Wow!





Check out some of her photos below.



