WWE superstar, John Cena, has given budding South African rapper Sho a huge Madjozi endorsement by dancing to her hit - Swahili song named after him on live TV.





The 13-time WWE Champion was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, when he danced to the Swahili rap song that is ruling the airwaves.





Ellen shared a video of Cena being shown how to get down to the song by freestyle hip hop dancer, Stephen Boss.





Reacting to the video, an elated Madjozi expressed her desire to meet Cena.





“Guys! John Cena was on @theellenshow dancing to #JohnCena! I hope I meet him one day. I love him,” she wrote.





Watch the video below.