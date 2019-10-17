Thursday October 17, 2019- Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa was without a doubt in the fighting mood on Tuesday before she allegedly shot ODM supporter dead.





A video that has been circulating on social media shows Jumwa slapping an unidentified man amid the chaos that erupted on Tuesday.





It is not clear what the man did to warrant the slap from the lawmaker.





The MP, who has since been arrested and released, is then seen being shielded by some of her supporters after the angry crowd charges at her.





The police then swiftly lead her away from the protesting group despite her vigorous protest.

She is again seen assaulting a woman who was just standing by.





Though the audio is not very clear, two opposing groups seem to be hurling insults at each other while throwing sand as the police try to restore calm.





The chaos led to the death of Gumbao Jola, who is believed to be the uncle to ODM's candidate for the Ganda Ward by-election Reuben Katana.





It is believed that Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa stormed a venue where a meeting was ongoing and in the scuffle that ensued, the ODM agent got killed.





