Thursday, October 10, 2019

-Miraa drivers operate with impunity on the road, claiming that the goods they transport are highly perishable.





The drivers don’t’ follow any traffic rules while transporting the so called “Meru gold” to Nairobi where it sells like hot cakes.





Despite many accidents linked to over-speeding and reckless driving by miraa drivers being reported, NTSA is doing little to tame these rogue miraa drivers.





A miraa pick-up was caught on camera literally flying on the road enroute to Nairobi and shortly after, it was involved in a grisly road accident.





People are questioning whether this driver was attempting suicide.





See the video that was recorded before the tragic accident.







