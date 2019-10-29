Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Instead of this woman celebrating on her wedding day, a day that all women look forward to, she behaved as if she was in a funeral.





She put on a sad face and despite her husband’s attempt to cheer her up, she showed him the middle finger and kept the stone face.





Perhaps they had a misunderstanding before the special day or maybe she is the type of women who go with moods.





You should see how she embarrassed him when they were told to kiss shortly after exchanging rings, LOL!!











