Wednesday October 23, 2019-

Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has revealed that National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga was embarrassed by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday.





According to Khalwale, KDF denied Raila Odinga entry to Mombasa State House where President Uhuru Kenyatta was having lunch.





“These catalogue of events, on the Mashujaa Day in Mombasa, if indeed it so transpired, is fairly suggestive," Khalwale said.





But Raila's aide Silas Jakakimba has dismissed the reports, insisting that Mr Odinga was not at any time denied audience with the president at State House.





Further, he added, Odinga had lunch after the Mashujaa Day celebration in State House together with President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto.





"The 'Restricted Official Programme' for any State Function is prepared in advance by State House, not Army-complete with Speakers - the President, DP & maybe 1 more, a host Governor. RailaOdinga had lunch with Pres. Kenyatta, DP Ruto & @skmusyoka after the event," Jakakimba stated.



