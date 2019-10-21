Women with red thighs is a colloquial term that refers to a breed of women who carry a curse. Women of ‘red thighs’ are feared like leprosy and avoided like plague. These women are born with a curse and are bound to cause unbearable misfortunes to men who marry them. The women are referred to as ‘femme fatales’. Sadly, they are not tied to a particular country or state.





Cambridge dictionary defines them as women who are very attractive in a mysterious way, usually leading men into danger or causing their destruction. These women are single because no man wants to marry any of them. Those men who dare bisect, they either run mad or die poor . Folklore has it that these alleged ‘sexual vampires’, despite being very beautiful and charming, are dogged with a ‘curse’ of sorts. They have a jinxed background, and it’s believed any man who marries or sires children with them dies mysteriously or tragically.





These women are sweet, they are beautiful as well as intelligent no theory has ever disputed this. But there is one thing I think you have never been told…don’t sleep with a woman with red thighs. According to previous tragic occurrences, men slept with these rare women died and got buried-there are several case studies to prove this. It’s believed that these women are a bad omen and their thighs should never be close to a man’s manhood.





If you marry and have a baby with them, you die. If you marry a woman of red-thighs, you will die if she delivers your baby. They are very beautiful women. Sometimes light skinned. If a man has sex with her and she conceives, the man first becomes very poor and then dies under mysterious circumstances. Either through an unforeseen ailment or an accident. Unfortunately, a man can never know if a woman has a red thigh since it is neither a color nor a genetic condition.





A tale was told of a Kenyan woman who has been married to more than three men in a span of less than 10 years. All the men have since, died. One fell ill and passed on as did the next. The third one was involved in an accident and lost his jaw. He later succumbed to an infection of the same. The red thigh symbolizes danger. It is a taboo to marry such women as their clan is cursed and any union with them portends no good.





They exist in a family that carries the curse, from generation to generation. A woman who has a red-thigh will kill 9 husbands in her life time. The tenth husband will survive and the curse will be broken but it will be rubbed off on her kids who will carry it to the next generation. It was initially given prominence by the Concubine a Nigerian novel that spoke of a woman, Ihuoma, who carried curse and killed many a men in her lifetime.





However, before that, how do you know that a woman has a red thigh? Well, the elders say that it is very hard. Nevertheless, they say that these women have a red spot on the inner thighs or their private parts. Here is why these women were avoided in by the c ommunity:





1. It was believed that any man who cohabited or married any of these women was bound to die through a mysterious disease or accident. The woman was said to at least ‘kill’ four men before she could ‘settle’ down.





2. They are believed to be sexual vampires.



During sexual intercourse, these women are said to drain energy from the male partner which makes him weak leading to a mysterious ailment and eventually, death.





3. They are said to pass over the curse to their children which subjects them to the same misfortunes. In short, the whole lineage emanating from this woman is ‘cursed’.





Women who are there with red thighs you are advised to visit Mugwenu Doctors for the cleansing ritual.





The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. Dr. Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one's future.





Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments.





The traditional doctor also solves life's challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call: +254 740 637 248 www.mugwenudoctors.com





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



