Thursday, October 17, 2019 - There has been endless debate on the identity of the man who impregnated embattled former Citizen TV political reporter, Jacque Maribe.





Initially, it was thought that Ruto’s blogger and spanner boy, Dennis Itumbi, who keeps on following the controversial media girl like a fly, was the biological dad to Jacque Maribe’s son.





However, it later emerged that local comedian, Eric Omondi, was the man behind Maribe’s pregnancy.





To stamp his authority and probably prove that he is the dad to Maribe’s son, he posted a photo posing together as a family.





Maribe commented on the photo and captioned it, “Family.”.





Kenyans have noted the striking resemblance between Jacque Maribe’s son and Eric Omondi.



