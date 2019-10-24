Thursday October 24, 2019 -Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, persistent woes took a new twist as a section Kiambu residents on Wednesday launched a new initiative to oust him.





Dubbed Okoa Kiambu, the lobby group launched a campaign seeking 200,000 signatures in all the 60 wards, following which they plan on forwarding their petition to the ward representatives for debate and consideration.





The group's chief co-ordinator, Hoswell Kinuthia, stated that they had opted to force the governor out because vital county projects and crucial services had stalled due to Waititu's suspension from office over corruption-related charges.





"Things are bad on the ground. Hospitals have no medicine and key services are not being provided," he stated.





He went on to reveal that they had already collected 50,000 signatures, going on to urge the members of the Kiambu County Assembly to embrace the petition once it was presented to them for the sake of the people.





"Things cannot continue like this and a solution must be found quickly to seal the loophole created by the power vacuum," the Okoa Kiambu head remarked.





One of the lobbyists, Wanja Wagichungumwa - while speaking to the media, called on all Kiambu residents to turn out in large numbers so as to save the county.





Waititu was ordered out of office by Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi, in relation to a Ksh588 million irregular tender award.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



