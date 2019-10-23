Wednesday, October 23, 2019- Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has opened up on his perceived humiliation during Mashujaa celebrations in Mombasa over the weekend.





The troubled governor was seen leaving the VIP dais before the function started in earnest and Kenyans concluded he was kicked out due the corruption charges he is facing.





Waititu has now set the record straight and refuted claims that he was asked to leave the dais by the organisers following an order from State House handlers.





Speaking to journalists, Waititu said:





“ What caused the confusion was that I did not have an invitation card for Mashujaa day. I thought it was just the normal Mashujaa Day where you can show up uninvited, but I was wrong ,"





" When I arrived at the podium I realised that no seat had been reserved for me, so I decided to leave ,”





" The sun and the heat was too much for me and so I decided to follow the proceedings from my room ,”





He went on to dismiss reports that President Uhuru is avoiding him due to the graft cases he is facing





“ Those saying that I was chased away so as not to be seen close to the President are people intent on portraying me in a bad light.”





Waititu is facing corruption charges that have seen him barred from performing the roles of a county boss until the case is concluded.





Baba Yao as he calls himself has even offered to return the money that was lost in the corruption cases he’s facing in exchange for the charges to be dropped but the DPP rejected the plea.



