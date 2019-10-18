Friday October 18, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Kamotho, has become the first Governor to laud MCAs for rejecting the Punguza Mzigo Initiative.





By Thursday evening, 31 County Assemblies had rejected the initiative with only Uasin Gishu County and Turkana County endorsing it.





Speaking on Thursday, Waiguru said that the bill, which sought to among others reduce the number of elective seats, was populist and set for failure.





She added that its proposals are unworkable, hence the rejection, adding that it has also been thrown out for failing to have a clearly spelt out plan to deliver prosperity.





"It was also rejected for failing to have guidelines to prosperity,” Waiguru said.





But Third Way Alliance Party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, said that the bill was rejected after President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, bribed MCAs to reject the bill.





Aukot said Uhuru and Raila used millions of shillings to bribe MCAs to reject the bill.



