Friday October 25, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has said all leaders from Mt Kenya region must support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it is backed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





On Thursday, 40 leaders from Central Kenya vowed to oppose the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) arguing that a Parliamentary System will disadvantage them.





But speaking on Friday, Waiguru, who is a close foot soldier of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said the report will be endorsed, adding that he's ready to mobilise Mt Kenya residents.





Waiguru said she will “start popularising it once called upon.”





Her sentiments have been supported by a host of leaders, who insisted that the BBI report is important for the country to prosper.





Jubilee Party Secretary General, Raphael Tuju, said, “We will wait for the report … (then) make a decision on whether to campaign for it or not.”





ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said, “We will comb through the report to see the proposals that Kenyans have made,”



