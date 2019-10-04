Friday October 4, 2019 - Catherine Kirundi, widow of late Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru, has admitted that she sired a child outside wedlock.





In her 3 hour testimony during an inquest into Gakuru’s death on Friday, Catherine said that see was seeing another man while still married to the late Governor.





Catherine’s statement came even as DNA results confirmed that one of Catherine’s children was not Gakuru’s.





Catherine said that despite the Governor filing for divorce in 2013, the couple continued to live as husband and wife.





“He would come and go to our home in Runda depending on his work schedule.”





“We lived like husband and wife despite the divorce petition in court,” she said.





Dr Wahome Gakuru perished last year as he was travelling from Nyeri to Nairobi where he was set for a television interview.





Fresh details have also emerged that Catherine is not listed as the next of kin in the County's pension scheme.



