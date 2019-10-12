Saturday, October 12, 2019

-The late Mariam Kighenda, who drowned with her daughter in the Indian Ocean after their family car slid off a ferry, was a social and fun loving woman.





Friends poured praised on the late Miriam, describing her as a happy soul full of positive vibes.





A video of the deceased partying with her friends before the ferry tragedy has emerged.





She is the woman wearing a white trouser and blue blouse in the video below.





She was partying hard on the dancefloor while jamming to Bongo flavor tunes.





Sadly, this is the last party she attended before the ferry tragedy.















