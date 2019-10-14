Monday, October 14, 2019 - Even before the late Mariam Kighenda and her daughter, Amanda, are buried, another ferry tragedy that would have claimed the lives of hundreds of passengers happened on Sunday night after a ferry christened MV Likoni stalled mid-channel, causing panic.





The ferry that was carrying passengers and cars stalled mid-channel after a mechanical problem and started drifting towards the port as a result of strong currents.





Luckily, another ferry came to the rescue before the worst happened by physically banging it with the ramp and pushed it towards the shore.





Vehicles had to exit in reverse while some passengers sustained injuries when a stampede occurred while exiting the ferry.





An alarm has been raised over the frequent breakdown of ferries that ply the Likoni channel.





Hardly a week passes before a ferry stalls mid-channel.





Watch the video of the Sunday night incident that nearly turned tragic.