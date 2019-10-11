Friday, October 11, 2019- The bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her four year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, have finally been retrieved from the Indian Ocean after 13 days.





The wreckage of the ill-fated Toyota Isis, registration plate KCB 289C, was pulled out shortly after 4pm on Friday.





The team in charge of the operation managed to successfully hook the crane to the vehicle in the morning, a challenge they faced on Thursday, leading to the postponement of the process.





Balloons were attached to the car to enable it float as it was being taken out of the ocean with Kenya Redcross Society workers on standby to carry the bodies.

The mother and daughter drowned in the Indian Ocean after their vehicle, a Toyota Isis, reversed and slid off the MV Harambee ferry which was midstream on September 29.











