Mathematics Teacher
Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
·         IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
·         TSC registration
·         At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
·         Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
·         Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
·         Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability

History Teacher

Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
·         IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
·         TSC registration
·         At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
·         Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
·         Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
·         Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability

Chemistry Teacher

Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
·         IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
·         TSC registration
·         At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
·         Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
·         Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
·         Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability

Physics Teacher

Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
·         IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
·         TSC registration
·         At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
·         Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
·         Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
·         Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability

English Teacher

Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
·         IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
·         TSC registration
·         At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
·         Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
·         Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
·         Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability

Business Studies Teacher

Qualifications
·         Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
·         IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
·         TSC registration
·         At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
·         Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
·         Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
·         Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
·         Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability
How To Apply
Send your Application Letter and CV as one document stating the subject combination in the subject line of your email to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke
Application deadline Friday 11thOctober, 2019
