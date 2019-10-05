Mathematics Teacher





Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent

· IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training

· TSC registration

· At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution

· Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively

· Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and

· Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability





History Teacher

Chemistry Teacher

Physics Teacher

English Teacher

Business Studies Teacher

How To Apply

Send your Application Letter and CV as one document stating the subject combination in the subject line of your email to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke