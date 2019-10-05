Mathematics Teacher
History Teacher
Chemistry Teacher
Physics Teacher
English Teacher
Business Studies Teacher
Qualifications
· Bachelor’s degree in Education or its equivalent
· IB trained teacher with at least category 1 IB professional development training
· TSC registration
· At least 5 years teaching experience or equivalent in a comparable institution
· Ability to foster a supportive environment for learners and educators to realize their full potential and willingness to work collaboratively
· Ability to maintain professionalism in all areas
· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills; and
· Demonstrably planning and organization skills and ability
How To Apply
Send your Application Letter and CV as one document stating the subject combination in the subject line of your email to recruitment@mpesafoundationacademy.ac.ke
Application deadline Friday 11thOctober, 2019
