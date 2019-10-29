Program Coordinator

PROGRAM COORDINATOR (HEALTH) – ONE (1) POSITION

Job Description

Reporting to the Foundation Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for coordination of KTDA Foundation programs on the Health.

Responsibilities

· Identifying, preparing and implementing programs, projects and project components to address health issues and opportunities as envisaged in the new strategic plan;

· Preparing of regular reports on the trends in the area of health to ensure programmes are positioned in a way that promotes innovation and in line with international development agenda;

· Tracking, monitoring and evaluating the execution of the health pillar initiatives including establishment of relevant databases;

· Preparing concept papers and proposals as the technical lead on health;

· Creating, documenting and managing information on health pillar;

· Participating and leading in publicizing the health initiatives for the Foundation;

· Building good relationships with the donors and stakeholders in the area of health;

· Drafting, reviewing, editing papers and reports as needed;

· Ensuring that stewardship and reporting requirements are met to sustain successful partnerships;

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications, experience and competencies: –

• Bachelor’s degree in Social science or any related fields in Community development (Health, Environment, Capacity Building);

• Minimum four (4) years of experience in a similar environment, two (2) of which must be in the health development sector or CSR

• Programme Management skills;

• Fundraising abilities;

• Good proposal and report writing skills for project funding;

• Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice

• Must demonstrate ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

• Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams

• Must demonstrate ability to multitask.

• Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness

• Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge

• Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area

• Must have the ability to communicate for both written and oral communication

• Must be able to work under pressure

• Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals

• Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages





Program Coordinator Job (Environmental)

PROGRAM COORDINATOR (ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY, CLIMATE CHANGE AND ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT) – ONE (1) POSITION

Job Description

Reporting to the Foundation Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for coordination and implementation of KTDA Foundation programs on Environmental Sustainability, Climate change and Economic Empowerment.

Responsibilities

· Identifying, preparing and implementing sustainability programs, projects and project components to address environment, climate change issues and economic empowerment as envisaged in the strategic plan.

· Preparing of regular reports on the trends in the area of environment, climate change and

economic empowerment to ensure programmes are positioned in a way that promotes

innovation and in line with international development and climate change agenda;

· Tracking, monitoring and evaluating the execution of the environmental sustainability and

economic empowerment pillar initiatives;

· Preparing concept papers and proposals as the technical lead on environment, climate

change and economic empowerment;

· Creating, documenting and managing information on environmental sustainability and

economic empowerment pillars;

· Participating and leading in publicizing the environmental sustainability, climate change and economic empowerment initiatives for the Foundation;

· Building good relationships with the donors and stakeholders in the area of environment and international development;

· Drafting, reviewing, editing papers and reports as needed;

· Ensuring that stewardship and reporting requirements are met to sustain successful

partnerships;

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications, experience and competencies: –

• Must have a Bachelor’s degree in Social sciences (Environmental studies/Business or

related field);

• Minimum (4) years of experience in a Foundation or development sector, 2 of which must

be in programmes on environment/climate change or economic empowerment;

• Updated knowledge of the critical environment and climate change issues and economic

empowerment at both local and international levels;

• Programme Management skills;

• Ability to solve problems by applying relevant business sustainability knowledge;

• Fundraising abilities;

• Good proposal and report writing skills for project funding;

• Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice;

• Must demonstrate ability to work independently with minimum supervision;

• Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams;

• Must demonstrate ability to multitask;

• Must demonstrate commitment to operational effectiveness;

• Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area;

• Must have the ability to communicate for both written and oral communication;

• Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve

• goals;

• Must have knowledge in use of MS office packages





Supply Chain Officer

SUPPLY CHAIN OFFICER (IMPORTS) – ONE (1) POSITION

Job Description

Reporting to the Senior Supply Chain Officer, the successful candidate will be responsible for handling supply chain activities including receiving and issuing of overseas procured goods.

Responsibilities

· Ensuring that stores items are issued and stock replenished at the right time;

· Ensuring movement of products from suppliers to retail outlets.

· Taking inventory and analysing all documentation such as invoices, bills and other supply documents.

· Preparing shipping documentation as may be required.

· Participating in stocktaking as per approved policies and procedures.

· Ensuring compliance with supply chain activities standards and regulations.

· Establishing and maintaining collaborative relationships with customers, suppliers and supply chain staff.

· Verifying the invoices and submitting them for approval.

· Keeping records on supplies and orders for overseas supplies. Updating inventory and reports for overseas supplies.

· Ensuring sound management of inventory levels for overseas supplies.

· Processing contracts and ensuring that supplies contracts are acceptable

· Processing logistics requests from programs and ensuring all necessary follow-up action is completed.

· Monitoring and summarizing all expenditures and providing activity reports to the logistics coordinator.

· Receiving of overseas purchased items.

· Liaising with customers to schedule, coordinate and ensure receipt of goods.

· Assisting with completion of necessary statistical reports as requested.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate must possess the following qualifications and competencies: –

• A Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, Procurement, Logistics or related qualifications.

• Professional certification in Supply Chain Management/ Diploma in Purchasing and supplies/Logistics Management.

• A member of KISM/CIPS/CSPS.

• Minimum of four (4) year experience in supply chain management or Logistics management.

• Strong track record in delivering excellent customer service.

• Must demonstrate high integrity and ethical practice.

• Must demonstrate ability to work independently with minimum supervision.

• Must be a team player who is able to work cordially in teams.

• Must demonstrate ability to multitask.

• Should have ability to solve problems by applying relevant business knowledge.

• Should demonstrate professional expertise in the relevant work area.

• Must be able to work under pressure.

• Must be a flexible person, who is willing to learn and able to work flexible hours to achieve goals.