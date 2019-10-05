Administrative Assistant





Purpose

This position acts as the first point of contact for all members and prospective members, taking enquiries via multiple communication channels, providing a high level of customer service, and updating the database accordingly.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory/ Operational Responsibilities or roles:

· Ensure timely update and maintain up to date membership database and members directory as per the communication received from the members.

· Recruitment of new members both individual and corporate.

· Assist in the creation and development of membership and marketing material e.g. letters, new member welcome packs, newsletters, communications, member questionnaires and brochures.

· Ensure timely dispatch the Management Magazine to members and Branches.

· Responsible for preparation and ensure timely dispatch of membership cards and certificates.

· Print and dispatch invoices to members whenever the subscription fall due.

· Assist in the development of the membership recruitment and retention strategies.

· Keep records and produce detailed reports on recruitment and retention activities, marketing campaigns, members behaviour and responsible for general office administration.

· Handle inquiries from members and ensure timely response to enhance customer satisfaction.

· Assign tokens for members for voting, vetting nominees and processing their payment and ensuring they are well updated.

· Actively engage in marketing membership to be able to be able to meet the set recruitment targets.

· Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time by your supervisor.

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role:

· Diploma in a relevant field from a recognized institution.

· Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

· Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position :

· Two(2) years of relevant work experience

Key Performance Indicators

· Membership recruitment and retention as per targets

· Ensure all membership invoices are dispatched to members

· Upto date membership database

· Membership satisfaction

· Timely dispatch of membership documents and journals





Branch Manager (Large Branch)

Purpose

Reporting to the Regional manager, this position is responsible for provision of leadership and general administration of the branch to ensure achievement of financial targets, and successful promotion and delivery of KIM service offerings.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory/ Operational Responsibilities or roles:

· Provide leadership through management of the staff and resources at the branch to ensure efficient and effective service provision at the branch level.

· Develop and implement strategic plan for the branch in line with KIM’S strategic plan and prepare the annual plan for the branch.

· Lead in the delivery of KIMSOM products, membership and business solution services at the branch.

· Responsible for quality assurance of services in the branch through ensuring that all branch operations are within the provided and approved procedures, rules and regulations and standard.

· Constantly monitor costs at the branch through to ensure cost efficiency.

· Market the school and membership through corporate visits, exhibition, school visits and one on one interaction to be able to reach out to the target market.

· Prepare reports such as financial reports, academic reports and administration reports to inform management on the progress plans and challenges of the branch

· Represent the branch in executive committee meetings and communicate to the branch staff on decisions made.

· Supervise and allocate work to the branch staff to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of work.

· Overall in charge of the branch performance and reports to management

· Responsible for the branch budget through preparation of the annual budget, generation of revenue through selling branch services and approves petty cash expenditure.

· Responsible for overseeing student recruitment for registration for all courses offered at the branch

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role:

· Master’s Degree in relevant field from a recognized Institution.

· Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

· Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position :

· Eight(8) years of relevant work experience





Senior Internal Auditor

Job Purpose

This position is responsible for giving assurance to the management and the council that the Institute resources are optimally used and report on the risk management and ensure proper mitigation strategies are put in place to manage the risks.

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory/ Operational Responsibilities or roles:

· Manage the internal audit plan and development of audit programs for the institute to ensure efficiency in audit execution.

· Carry out risk assessment for the institute to point out priority for the institute consideration.

· Carry out compliance audit for the institute to ensure its compliance to the legal and statutory requirement.

· In charge proper system of documentation of audit work papers/tests for evidence and reference when required.

· Responsible for proper utilisation of resources and provide assurance on their optimal use.

· Prepare detailed audit reports and recommend on ways to improve internal controls.

· Follow up on findings and recommendations agreed during internal audits.

· Assist in the implementation of the Management University of Africa (MUA) audits.

· Spearhead the internal audit activities of the Humanitarian Leadership Academy (HLA).

· Conduct investigations and special projects where applicable.

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills & knowledge, personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

· Minimum of Five (5) years’ working experience in the same role

· Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field from a recognised institution

· Be a CPA finalist and a registered Member of ICPAK

· Certified Information System Auditor(CISA)





Finance Officer

Job Purpose

Deputise the head of finance and admin to oversee accounts receivable management creditors management, taxation, treasury management and ensure compliance of finance statutory (maintaining internal control systems)

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory/ Operational Responsibilities or roles:

· Management of credit control function to ensure the revenues are well captured in the system to manage cash flow.

· Management of creditors to ensure that payments are done in a timely manner.

· Ensure proper management of funds through preparation of monthly and weekly forecasts to maintain the institute’s sound liquidity and reputation.

· Supervise bank reconciliations to ensure data is properly captured and all transactions are in order.

· Management of fixed assets, policies and procedures to ensure employees have a conducive working environment and customer satisfaction. They can also be used as collateral in case the institute requires extra funding.

· Carry out project related financial planning to ensure well utilisation of funds.

· Train and develop departmental staff in liaison with Human Resource through carrying out a training needs assessment to enhance their skills and competence.

· Deal with external customers such as auditors, banks, service providers and supplier to ensure compliance and seamless information flow.

· Ensure all insurance policies are in place to safeguard assets and staff of the institute.

· Supervise proper book keeping and filing to ensure all transactions are captured well.

· Tax planning and management for compliance with the regulator to avoid penalties.

Qualifications

Minimum level of academic qualification, skills and knowledge required to perform effectively in the role:

· Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institution

· Minimum level of personal and professional experience required to perform effectively in the role:

· Be a CPA finalist and a Member of ICPAK

· Minimum months or years of experience required to have to be appointed to the position :

· Five (5) years’ of relevant experience

How To Apply