Senior Manager, Food Monitoring, Nutrition & Environment Statistics





Job Title : Senior Manager, Food Monitoring, Nutrition & Environment Statistics

KNBS : Level 3

Ref : KNBS/SMFMNES/10/2019

No. of Posts: 1

Terms of Employment : Permanent and Pensionable

Monthly Remuneration:

Basic Salary – Kshs. 169,380 – Kshs. 236,460

House allowance – Kshs. 50,000

Commuter allowance : Kshs. 20,000

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is a corporate body established under the Statistics Act (2006). It is the principal Government agency responsible for the collection, compilation, analysis, publication and dissemination of official statistical information and its custody. It also oversees the coordination, supervision and development of programmes within the National Statistical System.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Job Description

Reporting to the Director Production Statistics, the job holder will be responsible for planning, implementing and coordinating activities in the Food Monitoring, Nutrition and Environment Statistics Division.

Responsibilities

· Lobbying and following up on availability of resources for collection, compilation, analysis and dissemination of food and environment statistics;

· Coordinating the production of the Chapter on Environment in the Economic Survey Document;

· Coordinating production of the Statistics Abstract tables on Environment and Natural Resources

· Supervising production of subject specific reports (food insecurity,

nutrition surveys etc);

· Coordinating responses to data requests on food monitoring, nutrition,

and environment statistics;

· Coordinating production of food security indicators in the Leading Economic Indicators (LEI)report;

· Validating relevant statistics produced from the Division;

· Advocating and lobbying for inclusion and generation of SDG related indicator in all household surveys and Censuses conducted by the Bureau;

· Coordinating and facilitating donor/partner collaboration;

· Supervising and validating updates for the KenInfo database;

· Conducting trainings for further adaptations;

· Coordinating and facilitating of donor/partner collaboration, managing

and developing staff;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Must have served in the grade of Manager, Statistics for a minimum period of three (3) years or equivalent;

· Must have a Bachelor degree in any of the following disciplines:- Statistics, Mathematics or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Must have Masters degree in any of the following disciplines:- Statistics; Mathematics; Economics; or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Must have a Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program

lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Must be adept with appropriate computer skills;

· Must have working knowledge and experience in financial management with respect to planning and budgeting;

· Must have analytical, financial and human resource management skills;

· Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment;

· Must meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and submit the following documents:-

· Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

· Credit Reference Bureau Certificate

· A current Certificate of Good conduct from conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigations

· Clearance Certificate from HELB

· Clearance from EACC





Senior Manager for Labour & Production Statistics

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Job Description

Reporting to the Director Production Statistics, the job holder will be responsible for planning, implementing and coordinating activities in the Labour Statistics, Division.

Responsibilities

· Coordinating the Collection, compilation, analysis and dissemination of labour statistics;

· Coordinating and facilitating of donor/partner collaboration;

· Designing and executing of national statistical surveys undertaken by the Division;

· Coordinating the production of the Chapter on Employment and Earnings and Consumer Prices in the Economic Survey Report;

· Coordinating of production of the labour statistics Abstract tables;

· Coordinating updating and archiving labour statistics data and information;

· Liaising with relevant Government Divisions, ILO/IPEC, Research Institutions and other data producers in planning surveys, collection and compilation of labour statistics;

· Lobbying and following up on availability of resources for collection, compilation, analysis and dissemination of labour statistics;

· Identifying capacity gaps and recommending staff in the Division for

capacity development programmes to enable them perform their respective duties effectively;

· Preparing specific assignments/reports on employment, managing &

developing staff in the country;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

· Must have served in the grade of Manager, Statistics for a minimum period of three (3) years or its equivalent;

· Must have Bachelor degree in any of the following disciplines:- Statistics,Mathematics, Economics or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; Must have Masters degree in any of the following disciplines:- Statistics; Mathematics; Economics; or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Must have a Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Must be adept with appropriate computer skills;

· Must have working knowledge and experience in financial management with respect to planning and budgeting;

· Must have analytical, financial and human resource management skills;

· Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment;

· Must meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and submit the following documents:-

· Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

· Credit Reference Bureau Certificate

· A current Certificate of Good conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigations

· Clearance Certificate from HELB

· Clearance from EACC





Senior Manager, Procurement Supply Chain Management

Job Title: Senior Manager, Supply Chain Management

KNBS: Level 3

Ref: KNBS/SMSCM/8/2019

No. of Posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration:

Basic Salary – Kshs. 169,380 – Kshs. 236,460

House allowance – Kshs. 50,000

Commuter allowance : Kshs. 20,000

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Job Description

Reporting to the Director General, the job holder will be responsible for the formulation and implementation of logistics and supply chain Management policies and strategies aimed at achieving set objectives. He/she will ensure

procurement of the right quantity, quality of goods/services at the right time and at competitive prices and ensure that the purchasing procedures are strictly adhered to as per the laid down policy.

Responsibilities

· Revising and implementing a reporting system to inform user Departments the position of their requirement and ensuring that materials are ordered as per the required specifications, standards and

within acceptable periods;

· Preparing and implementing procurement plans;

· Monitoring current market trends, procurement regulations and

advising Management accordingly.

· Coordinating suppliers registration and appraisals (Vendor rating)

· Preparing Professional opinions and recommending award of contract;

· Ensuring procurement of quality materials and services at competitive

prices;

· Appraising, reviewing and implementing procurement policies;

· Implementing the Public Procurement Act and Regulations at the Bureau;

· Preparing and submitting statutory Quarterly reports to the Procurement Oversight bodies;

· Implementing risk management systems within the Division;

· Developing annual work plans and related budgets for the Division;

· Implementing performance management activities;

· Ensuring that the Quality Management System is implemented

accordingly;

· Supervising and managing staff within the Division;

· Any other duties as may be assigned by the Director General.

Qualifications

· Served in the grade of Manager, Supply Chain Management or equivalent

position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· A Master’s degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management or any other related degree from a recognized institution;

· A Bachelor’s degree in purchasing and supply management, logistics management, Commerce or any other related degree from a recognized institution;

· A holder of a post graduate professional qualification in supply chain management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· A member of a recognized professional body such as the Kenya Institute of Supplies management(KISM) or Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply(CIPS) ;

· A licensed supply chain management or procurement practitioner by a recognized professional body such as KISM;

· Must have a Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program from a recognized institution;

· Must be adept with appropriate computer skills;

· Must have working knowledge and experience in financial management with respect to planning and budgeting;

· Must have analytical, financial and human resource management skills;

· Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment;

· Must meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and submit the following documents:-

· Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

· Credit Reference Bureau Certificate

· A current Certificate of Good conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigations

· Clearance Certificate from HELB

· Clearance from EACC





Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Job Title: Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

KNBS: Level 3

Ref: KNBS/SMCC/9/2018

No. of Posts: 1

Terms of Employment : Permanent and Pensionable

Monthly Remuneration:

Basic Salary – Kshs. 169,380 – Kshs. 236,460

House allowance – Kshs. 50,000

Commuter allowance – Kshs. 20,000

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals with excellent credentials to fill the following position:-

Job Description

Reporting to the Director General, the jobholder will be responsible for planning, implementing and coordinating activities in the Corporate Communications Division.

Responsibilities

· Overseeing the interpretation and implementation of corporate communication policies, strategies and programmes;

· Developing standards and regulations in the management of public communications functions;

· Overseeing research conducted on public opinion and providing appropriate strategies to address issues raised;

· Overseeing the initiation and maintenance of good relations with media practitioners and the publics;

· Liaising with media practitioners and the public on issues of mutual

concerns;

· Overseeing the promotion of corporate brand and image of the Bureau;

· Overseeing preparation of media supplements, documentaries, press release and media features;

· Spearheading editing and dissemination of information to the public and media;

· Managing and developing staff;

· Any other duties as may be assigned by the Director General.

Qualifications

· Served in the grade of Manager, Corporate Communications or equivalent position for a minimum period of three (3) years;

· Must have a Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Corporate Communications; Mass Communication; Journalism, Public Relations or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Must have a Masters in any of the following disciplines:- Corporate Communications; Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Must have a Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Program lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

· Membership to Public Relations Society of Kenya (PRSK) or any other

related recognized body;

· Must be adept with appropriate computer skills;

· Must have outstanding communication and motivation skills;

· Must have working knowledge and experience in financial management

with respect to planning and budgeting;

· Must have analytical, financial and human resource management skills;

· Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment;

· Must meet the requirements of chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya

2010 and submit the following documents:-

· Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

· Credit Reference Bureau Certificate

· A current Certificate of Good conduct from Directorate of Criminal Investigations

· Clearance Certificate from HELB

· Clearance from EACC

How to Apply

Applicants should fill and submit hard copies of the employment application form Ref. 93-1-6 which is available on the KNBS website www.knbs.or.ke accompanied by copies of academic, professional and other relevant certificates, transcripts and testimonials. The reference number for the post applied for should be clearly marked on the envelope and addressed to:

The Director General

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics

P. O. Box 30266 – 00100

Herufi House, 1st Floor, Room 102

NAIROBI

Applications can also be sent to the email address careers@knbs.or.ke

Applications must be received not later than 22 nd October, 2019 and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

KENYA NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY

EMPLOYER.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES, THE MARGINALISED AND THE MINORITIES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY