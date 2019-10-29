Medical Lab Technologist
The Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) is a chartered private international university which enjoys a heritage of 35 solid years of offering quality education grounded on values. Our vision is to be a world-class university producing transformative leaders for Church and society. Our mission is to promote excellence in research, teaching and community service by preparing morally upright leaders based on the intellectual
tradition of the Catholic Church. We wish to recruit dynamic, qualified and result-oriented persons to fill the following position;
Medical Lab Technologist (1) – ADTEC/CUEA/01
Reporting: Reports to to the Head of Department of Nursing.
Responsibilities
• To collect, preserve and conduct routine analysis of specimens and accurate interpretation
and reporting of results;
• To perform specialized haematological and clinical chemistry procedures;
• To set benchmarks for operational standard procedures;
• To promote biosafety measures and safe handling of biomedical waste;
• To determine the suitability, promote relevance and scope the laboratory tests for patient management;
• To ensure routine maintenance and calibration of laboratory machines including running
of quality control programmes;
• To ensure record management of all laboratory documentation;
• To perform any other official duties that may be assigned by the Dean, the immediate
supervisor and University Management.
Qualifications
• Bachelor’s degree in a related field;
• Higher Diploma in medical laboratory technology;
• At least three years’ experience in a similar position;
• Proficiency on Computer Packages like Microsoft Office.
Personal Attributes
• Should be a creative and innovative team player;
• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;
• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;
• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;
• He/she should be flexible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;
• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.
Systems Administrator
tradition of the Catholic Church. We wish to recruit dynamic, qualified and result-oriented persons to fill the following position;
Systems Administrator (1) – ADICT/CUEA/01
Reporting: Reports to the Head of ICT.
Responsibilities
• Responsible for setting up, configuration and fine-tuning of various ICT systems at the
university;
• Ensure that all the systems regularly patched, backed up (onsite and offsite) and tested
for recovery;
• Ensure the availability of computer resources by managing disaster prevention and
recovery efforts;
• Manage disaster recovery plans to ensure the security of all ICT systems;
• Coordinate testing and implementation of system upgrades and new installations;
• Systems capacity and licensing analysis, planning and growth to meet current and future
demands;
• Monitor systems performance and generate weekly logs for the various systems;
• Detection of systems security breaches and prevention of their recurrence;
• Effectively participate in development and implementation of policies and procedures
relating to information systems;
• Maintain inventory of all the hardware and software resources.
Qualifications
• Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or a related field.
• At least four (4) years’ working experience as a Systems Administrator in a busy
institution;
• High level and practically demonstrable knowledge in Unix/Linux operating systems
skills;
• High level and practically demonstrable knowledge in Windows operating systems skills;
• Experience with cloud-based solutions and virtualization tools such as Vmware VSpher,
Proxmox VE or XenServer;
• Experience with network monitoring tools such as Nagios and Cacti;
• Experience with setting up and administration of firewall solutions such as Pfsense;
• Experience with setting up and administration of OpenVPN;
• Good understanding and experience with Library Management Systems such as VSMART
or KOHA;
• Good understanding and experience with Learning Management systems such as
Moodle LMS;
• Good understanding and experience in managing audio/video conferencing solutions.
Personal Attributes
• Should be a creative and innovative team player;
• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;
• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;
• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;
• He/she should be flexible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;
• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.
ICT Support Officer
ICT Support Officer (1) – ADICT/CUEA/01
Reporting: Reports to the Special Advisor to the Head of ICT.
Responsibilities
• Responsible for the support and maintenance of ICT systems and networks in the
university;
• Serve as first point of contact at the ICT Helpdesk, documenting and analyzing all ICT
support requests;
• Work with the broader IT team and external partners and suppliers on problem
management across key systems;
• Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers and
scanners;
• Installation of anti-virus on all workstations and ensuring they are regularly monitored and
updated;
• Proactive monitoring of the systems vital parameters, detection of systems security
breaches and prevention of their recurrence;
• Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests;
• Support staff and students with the use of systems and troubleshooting of the
systems problems;
• Ensure that the ICT infrastructure is well maintained and functioning eciently;
• Development and documentation of the systems disaster recovery plan; process
documentation and periodic testing per available system;
• Documenting and reporting ICT – related issues;
• Generation and analysis of reports from the various monitoring systems;
• Maintain an up-to-date ICT inventory of all hardware and software assets;
Qualifications
• BSc Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent from a
recognized institution.
• Must be CCNA certified or equivalent certification;
• At least three (3) years’ working experience in a busy and large ICT environment;
• Sharp troubleshooting skills of networks, computer, printers and software related issues;
• Good documentation skills of all issues reported at the ICT Helpdesk.
Personal Attributes
• Should be a creative and innovative team player;
• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;
• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;
• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;
• He/she should be exible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;
• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.
Personal Attributes
Head of Advancement, Estates & Infrastructure
Head of Advancement, Estates and Infrastructure (1) – ADAEI/CUEA/01
Reporting: Reports to the Special Advisor to the Vice chancellor.
Responsibilities
· Support the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor in the development of long-range
strategies and plans, and coordinate monitoring and review of such plans;
· Develop and implement policies relating to strategic planning, strategic developments,
resource mobilization and donor relations program;
· Develop annual plans for the University in line with the Strategic Plan, and ensure
implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the development plans;
· Support the University with analysis and business planning to ensure continued
growth/profitability, and evaluate potential business partnerships;
· Thoroughly assess new development opportunities both qualitatively and quantitatively,
evaluating strategic fit, industry competition and financial valuation and impact;
· Gather information on and analyze the emerging opportunities and threats, and advise
Management on timely basis;
· Identify, establish and sustain positive and mutually-rewarding relations and
collaborations between the University and its donors, stakeholders and development
partners;
· Design documents and implement a systematic and integrated donor relations program
that encompasses donor recognition events, endowed position installations, and
building naming dedications;
· Develop and coordinate an annual comprehensive work plan that will include specific
fund raising goals and targets for proposals, appeals and campaigns with related
functional areas at the University, and evaluate monthly reports from the sections;
· Develop fundraising strategies; and lead, coordinate and participate in efforts to identify,
solicit funds and gifts, including major gifts occasional foundation/corporate grants,
special events, endowment support and planned giving;
· Manage and develop marketing tools for the Learning Resource Centre and other
University income generating facilities;
· Oversee the maintenance and repair of buildings, roads, motor vehicles, machinery,
equipment, and electrical and mechanical systems;
· Oversee construction and renovation projects to improve eciency and to ensure that
facilities meet environmental, health, and security standards, and comply with
government regulations;
· Ensure the University’s assets are properly maintained and are insured; and ensure that
an assets register of all University property is maintained in liaison with Finance;
· Ensure proper management of disasters and timely response to emergencies in order
for
the University to operate without interruptions;
· Monitoring and supervision of the various service providers (cleaning, maintenance,
motor vehicle) to ensure quality services and value for money;
· Routine inspection of property including fixtures and installed equipment to ensure the
building structure and furnishings are in good state of repair and maintenance at all
times;
· Prepare estimates for renovations and new works and solicitation of quotes from
qualified service providers;
· Manage leasing of facility space in liaison with the Finance Division and ensure that a
database of all estate related agreements, leases, contracts are maintained and updated;
· Liaise with the occupants of the premises to ensure they understand and adhere to
terms and conditions related to the occupation of the buildings;
· Oversee the provision of general administration services at the premises e.g. transport,
maintenance, catering and infirmary services;
· Ensure payments for ground rent, land rates, insurance premiums and all water and ~
electricity bills are made promptly;
· Market the existing facilities to ensure optimal occupancy and use and market
anticipated facilities;
· Prepare and manage annual recurrent and capital budget for the premises;
· Oversee the outsourcing of security services for the university;
· Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor.
Working Relationships
• Work closely with the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor.
• Work with Deans and HODs.
• Build strong relationship with key stakeholders, donors and development partners.
Key Performance Measures
• Increased resource mobilization.
• Strategy development and implementation.
• Strategy evaluation.
• Well organized alumni.
Qualifications
• PhD in strategic planning, project management or related field with 5 years’ experience in
strategy and operations or management consulting, project management or operations
management, 3 of which should have been in a similar position.
OR
• Master’s degree in strategic planning, project management or related field with at least 7
years’ experience in strategy and operations or management consulting, project
management or operations management, 4 of which should have been in a similar
position.
• Working knowledge of ICT will be an added advantage.
• Evidence of participation in community service.
• Experience in resource mobilization, networking and fund raising.
Values and Competencies
• High level of integrity, professionalism and discretion when handling confidential
information.
• Excellent organizational, analytical, negotiation, communication, interpersonal and
strategic leadership skills.
• Outstanding managerial and administrative capability, with proven leadership skills.
• Ability to develop high level networks and partnerships.
• Demonstrate understanding of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation process
• Business and entrepreneurial acumen.
• Effective business development skills.
• Demonstrable commercial and financial management experience.
• Excellent stakeholder management skills.
• Problem solving skills.
• Dynamic, mature, visionary and self-driven leader.
Research & Innovation Coordinator
Coordinator of Research and Innovation (1) – ACRIP/CUEA/02SHIPS
Reporting: Reports to the Director of Research, Innovation and Partnerships.
Responsibilities
• To support the Director to ensure research projects meet time, budget and quality
expectations;
• Coordinate with CUEA’s Faculties, Institutes, Centers and Campuses to create and maintain a
comprehensive research data-base for ensuring excellent academic services and posterits;
• To support existing, or where appropriate develop, effective communication structures,
channels and tools to maximize the delivery of projects;
• To ensure that funding and authorization is in place for projects and to work within agreed
budgets;
• Coordinate with CUEA’s Faculties, Institutes, Centers and Campuses to build capacity of
postgraduate students, to publish and launch research findings, theses, dissertations and
books for academic excellence;
• To use project management tools, processes and procedures, to ensure that project
decisions made are well informed and justified;
• Coordinate professional support to one or multiple projects depending on the needs of the
Directorate;
• To organize and run a mixed portfolio of events and activities as assigned by the Director of
Research, Innovation and Graduate Training in agreement with the University Management;
• To communicate effectively and develop strong professional relationships with appropriate
staff across the University, funding bodies and other stakeholders;
• To promote and coordinate relevant scientific research in the Faculties, Departments and
Centres of CUEA;
• To encourage interdisciplinary research between the faculties, centres and the
departments of CUEA and relevant Catholic Institutions throughout AMECEA;
• To liaise with staff engagement in research, to monitor the research that is current and to
assist where necessary when obstacles are encountered;
• To organize and coordinate, with the facilitators, staff seminars, dissemination workshops
and to prepare final research reports for publication;
• Coordinates day-to-day operations related to the Directorate’s oce, technology, and
industrial growth efforts; documents efforts through a client-tracking database;
• Developing proposals for research projects in liaison with the Director;
• Works with the Director to make recommendations to Management Board and
government officials on programs which support the development strategy for
entrepreneurial growth;
• To perform any other related duties as assigned by the Director of Research, Innovation
and Partnerships or the University Management.
Qualifications
• Master’s Degree in relevant field of study;
• More than five years’ administrative experience;
• Should have evidence of administration experience; Evidence of ongoing research
activity and dissemination of research findings, including a reasonable record of
publications in accredited and/or internationally-recognized journals;
• Should be proficient in computer packages.
Personal Attributes
• Should be a creative and innovative team player;
• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;
• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;
• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;
• He/she should be exible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;
• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their application letter, CV, copies of relevant certificates and transcripts, testimonials and three reference letters including one from the local parish to: careers@cuea.edu.
Applications should reach the Human Resource Manager on or before 8th November 2019.
CUEA is an equal opportunity employer.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
