Medical Lab Technologist





The Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) is a chartered private international university which enjoys a heritage of 35 solid years of offering quality education grounded on values. Our vision is to be a world-class university producing transformative leaders for Church and society. Our mission is to promote excellence in research, teaching and community service by preparing morally upright leaders based on the intellectual

tradition of the Catholic Church. We wish to recruit dynamic, qualified and result-oriented persons to fill the following position;

Medical Lab Technologist (1) – ADTEC/CUEA/01

Reporting: Reports to to the Head of Department of Nursing.

Responsibilities

• To collect, preserve and conduct routine analysis of specimens and accurate interpretation

and reporting of results;

• To perform specialized haematological and clinical chemistry procedures;

• To set benchmarks for operational standard procedures;

• To promote biosafety measures and safe handling of biomedical waste;

• To determine the suitability, promote relevance and scope the laboratory tests for patient management;

• To ensure routine maintenance and calibration of laboratory machines including running

of quality control programmes;

• To ensure record management of all laboratory documentation;

• To perform any other official duties that may be assigned by the Dean, the immediate

supervisor and University Management.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in a related field;

• Higher Diploma in medical laboratory technology;

• At least three years’ experience in a similar position;

• Proficiency on Computer Packages like Microsoft Office.

Personal Attributes

• Should be a creative and innovative team player;

• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;

• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;

• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;

• He/she should be flexible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;

• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.





Systems Administrator

Systems Administrator (1) – ADICT/CUEA/01

Reporting: Reports to the Head of ICT.

Responsibilities

• Responsible for setting up, configuration and fine-tuning of various ICT systems at the

university;

• Ensure that all the systems regularly patched, backed up (onsite and offsite) and tested

for recovery;

• Ensure the availability of computer resources by managing disaster prevention and

recovery efforts;

• Manage disaster recovery plans to ensure the security of all ICT systems;

• Coordinate testing and implementation of system upgrades and new installations;

• Systems capacity and licensing analysis, planning and growth to meet current and future

demands;

• Monitor systems performance and generate weekly logs for the various systems;

• Detection of systems security breaches and prevention of their recurrence;

• Effectively participate in development and implementation of policies and procedures

relating to information systems;

• Maintain inventory of all the hardware and software resources.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or a related field.

• At least four (4) years’ working experience as a Systems Administrator in a busy

institution;

• High level and practically demonstrable knowledge in Unix/Linux operating systems

skills;

• High level and practically demonstrable knowledge in Windows operating systems skills;

• Experience with cloud-based solutions and virtualization tools such as Vmware VSpher,

Proxmox VE or XenServer;

• Experience with network monitoring tools such as Nagios and Cacti;

• Experience with setting up and administration of firewall solutions such as Pfsense;

• Experience with setting up and administration of OpenVPN;

• Good understanding and experience with Library Management Systems such as VSMART

or KOHA;

• Good understanding and experience with Learning Management systems such as

Moodle LMS;

• Good understanding and experience in managing audio/video conferencing solutions.

Personal Attributes

• Should be a creative and innovative team player;

• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;

• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;

• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;

• He/she should be flexible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;

• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.





ICT Support Officer

ICT Support Officer (1) – ADICT/CUEA/01

Reporting: Reports to the Special Advisor to the Head of ICT.

Responsibilities

• Responsible for the support and maintenance of ICT systems and networks in the

university;

• Serve as first point of contact at the ICT Helpdesk, documenting and analyzing all ICT

support requests;

• Work with the broader IT team and external partners and suppliers on problem

management across key systems;

• Installing and configuring computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers and

scanners;

• Installation of anti-virus on all workstations and ensuring they are regularly monitored and

updated;

• Proactive monitoring of the systems vital parameters, detection of systems security

breaches and prevention of their recurrence;

• Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests;

• Support staff and students with the use of systems and troubleshooting of the

systems problems;

• Ensure that the ICT infrastructure is well maintained and functioning eciently;

• Development and documentation of the systems disaster recovery plan; process

documentation and periodic testing per available system;

• Documenting and reporting ICT – related issues;

• Generation and analysis of reports from the various monitoring systems;

• Maintain an up-to-date ICT inventory of all hardware and software assets;

Qualifications

• BSc Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent from a

recognized institution.

• Must be CCNA certified or equivalent certification;

• At least three (3) years’ working experience in a busy and large ICT environment;

• Sharp troubleshooting skills of networks, computer, printers and software related issues;

• Good documentation skills of all issues reported at the ICT Helpdesk.

Personal Attributes

• Should be a creative and innovative team player;

• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;

• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;

• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;

• He/she should be exible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;

• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.





Head of Advancement, Estates & Infrastructure

Head of Advancement, Estates and Infrastructure (1) – ADAEI/CUEA/01

Reporting: Reports to the Special Advisor to the Vice chancellor.

Responsibilities

· Support the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor in the development of long-range

strategies and plans, and coordinate monitoring and review of such plans;

· Develop and implement policies relating to strategic planning, strategic developments,

resource mobilization and donor relations program;

· Develop annual plans for the University in line with the Strategic Plan, and ensure

implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the development plans;

· Support the University with analysis and business planning to ensure continued

growth/profitability, and evaluate potential business partnerships;

· Thoroughly assess new development opportunities both qualitatively and quantitatively,

evaluating strategic fit, industry competition and financial valuation and impact;

· Gather information on and analyze the emerging opportunities and threats, and advise

Management on timely basis;

· Identify, establish and sustain positive and mutually-rewarding relations and

collaborations between the University and its donors, stakeholders and development

partners;

· Design documents and implement a systematic and integrated donor relations program

that encompasses donor recognition events, endowed position installations, and

building naming dedications;

· Develop and coordinate an annual comprehensive work plan that will include specific

fund raising goals and targets for proposals, appeals and campaigns with related

functional areas at the University, and evaluate monthly reports from the sections;

· Develop fundraising strategies; and lead, coordinate and participate in efforts to identify,

solicit funds and gifts, including major gifts occasional foundation/corporate grants,

special events, endowment support and planned giving;

· Manage and develop marketing tools for the Learning Resource Centre and other

University income generating facilities;

· Oversee the maintenance and repair of buildings, roads, motor vehicles, machinery,

equipment, and electrical and mechanical systems;

· Oversee construction and renovation projects to improve eciency and to ensure that

facilities meet environmental, health, and security standards, and comply with

government regulations;

· Ensure the University’s assets are properly maintained and are insured; and ensure that

an assets register of all University property is maintained in liaison with Finance;

· Ensure proper management of disasters and timely response to emergencies in order

for

the University to operate without interruptions;

· Monitoring and supervision of the various service providers (cleaning, maintenance,

motor vehicle) to ensure quality services and value for money;

· Routine inspection of property including fixtures and installed equipment to ensure the

building structure and furnishings are in good state of repair and maintenance at all

times;

· Prepare estimates for renovations and new works and solicitation of quotes from

qualified service providers;

· Manage leasing of facility space in liaison with the Finance Division and ensure that a

database of all estate related agreements, leases, contracts are maintained and updated;

· Liaise with the occupants of the premises to ensure they understand and adhere to

terms and conditions related to the occupation of the buildings;

· Oversee the provision of general administration services at the premises e.g. transport,

maintenance, catering and infirmary services;

· Ensure payments for ground rent, land rates, insurance premiums and all water and ~

electricity bills are made promptly;

· Market the existing facilities to ensure optimal occupancy and use and market

anticipated facilities;

· Prepare and manage annual recurrent and capital budget for the premises;

· Oversee the outsourcing of security services for the university;

· Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor.

Working Relationships

• Work closely with the Special Advisor to the Vice Chancellor.

• Work with Deans and HODs.

• Build strong relationship with key stakeholders, donors and development partners.

Key Performance Measures

• Increased resource mobilization.

• Strategy development and implementation.

• Strategy evaluation.

• Well organized alumni.

Qualifications

• PhD in strategic planning, project management or related field with 5 years’ experience in

strategy and operations or management consulting, project management or operations

management, 3 of which should have been in a similar position.

OR

• Master’s degree in strategic planning, project management or related field with at least 7

years’ experience in strategy and operations or management consulting, project

management or operations management, 4 of which should have been in a similar

position.

• Working knowledge of ICT will be an added advantage.

• Evidence of participation in community service.

• Experience in resource mobilization, networking and fund raising.

Values and Competencies

• High level of integrity, professionalism and discretion when handling confidential

information.

• Excellent organizational, analytical, negotiation, communication, interpersonal and

strategic leadership skills.

• Outstanding managerial and administrative capability, with proven leadership skills.

• Ability to develop high level networks and partnerships.

• Demonstrate understanding of strategic planning, monitoring and evaluation process

• Business and entrepreneurial acumen.

• Effective business development skills.

• Demonstrable commercial and financial management experience.

• Excellent stakeholder management skills.

• Problem solving skills.

• Dynamic, mature, visionary and self-driven leader.





Research & Innovation Coordinator

Coordinator of Research and Innovation (1) – ACRIP/CUEA/02SHIPS

Reporting: Reports to the Director of Research, Innovation and Partnerships.

Responsibilities

• To support the Director to ensure research projects meet time, budget and quality

expectations;

• Coordinate with CUEA’s Faculties, Institutes, Centers and Campuses to create and maintain a

comprehensive research data-base for ensuring excellent academic services and posterits;

• To support existing, or where appropriate develop, effective communication structures,

channels and tools to maximize the delivery of projects;

• To ensure that funding and authorization is in place for projects and to work within agreed

budgets;

• Coordinate with CUEA’s Faculties, Institutes, Centers and Campuses to build capacity of

postgraduate students, to publish and launch research findings, theses, dissertations and

books for academic excellence;

• To use project management tools, processes and procedures, to ensure that project

decisions made are well informed and justified;

• Coordinate professional support to one or multiple projects depending on the needs of the

Directorate;

• To organize and run a mixed portfolio of events and activities as assigned by the Director of

Research, Innovation and Graduate Training in agreement with the University Management;

• To communicate effectively and develop strong professional relationships with appropriate

staff across the University, funding bodies and other stakeholders;

• To promote and coordinate relevant scientific research in the Faculties, Departments and

Centres of CUEA;

• To encourage interdisciplinary research between the faculties, centres and the

departments of CUEA and relevant Catholic Institutions throughout AMECEA;

• To liaise with staff engagement in research, to monitor the research that is current and to

assist where necessary when obstacles are encountered;

• To organize and coordinate, with the facilitators, staff seminars, dissemination workshops

and to prepare final research reports for publication;

• Coordinates day-to-day operations related to the Directorate’s oce, technology, and

industrial growth efforts; documents efforts through a client-tracking database;

• Developing proposals for research projects in liaison with the Director;

• Works with the Director to make recommendations to Management Board and

government officials on programs which support the development strategy for

entrepreneurial growth;

• To perform any other related duties as assigned by the Director of Research, Innovation

and Partnerships or the University Management.

Qualifications

• Master’s Degree in relevant field of study;

• More than five years’ administrative experience;

• Should have evidence of administration experience; Evidence of ongoing research

activity and dissemination of research findings, including a reasonable record of

publications in accredited and/or internationally-recognized journals;

• Should be proficient in computer packages.

Personal Attributes

• Should be a creative and innovative team player;

• Should possess good interpersonal and communication skills;

• Should be a person of integrity; morally upright and mature;

• Should be able to work under minimum supervision;

• He/she should be exible and adaptable enough to work in a multicultural environment;

• Should have the ability to guide and mentor students.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their application letter, CV, copies of relevant certificates and transcripts, testimonials and three reference letters including one from the local parish to: careers@cuea.edu.

Applications should reach the Human Resource Manager on or before 8th November 2019 .

CUEA is an equal opportunity employer.