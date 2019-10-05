Saturday, October 5, 2019

-Residents of Roysambu along Thika Road flocked the busy highway to enjoy free alcohol after a truck carrying beer overturned.





Thirsty Kenyans almost caused a stampede as they scrambled for the free beer that was flowing like a river.





Police officers had a hard time controlling the huge crowds of people who flocked the busy highway to loot beer from the truck after news of the accident spread like bushfire.





They used tear-gas to disperse thirsty Kenyans who kept on going back to the scene of the accident to grab their favourite drink.





See photos and videos of how Kenyans scrambled for free alcohol during the Saturday morning incident.

















See videos.







