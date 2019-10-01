Tuesday October 1, 2019 - One of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousins has been arrested in connection with the murder of Dutch Tycoon, Tob Cohen.





Tob Cohen disappeared on July 19th but his body was found inside a septic tank in his Kitisuru home42 days later.





His wife, Sarah Wairimu, is the prime suspect in the murder that the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti described as gruesome.





Other suspects are Gilgil MP, Martha Wangari’s ex-husband, Peter Karanja, and Pivot Point Beauty Shop and School owner, Nancy Gitwe.





On Monday, DCI sleuths arrested Uhuru’s second cousin in connection with Tob Cohen’s murder.





According to sources, Uhuru‘s cousin was arrested on Monday night after detectives placed his phone at the murder scene.





The DCI said Cohen was beaten and his skull crushed with a blunt object.





Once dead, the criminals led by his wife threw his body in a septic tank like a rat.





Cohen, 71, was buried last week at the Jewish Cemetery in Nairobi.



