Thursday October 17, 2019 - Cherangany Member of Parliament, Joshua Kuttuny, has linked President Uhuru Kenyatta's latest remarks to the said widening rift between him and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Speaking yesterday during the launch of the second phase of the SGR, Uhuru insisted that he remains committed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) founded by him and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





He also noted that he himself and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader will push the BBI agenda to the end, which Kuttuny now says is partially about the Jubilee fights.





According to Kuttuny, Uhuru was telling off forces who have been questioning the truce under the le adership of Ruto, who has been openly uncomfortable with it.





He noted that Uhuru was reading riot act to the DP and everyone who is associated with him and those undermining him.





He stated that Uhuru's pronouncement comes as a confirmation to Ruto and his allies that the handshake is here to stay, and the group will have to deal with it.





He lauded the President for what he termed as sending the message straight to the people who have been underestimating him, in reference to forces surrounding the DP.





“The writings are on the wall (sic) that it’s not going to be easy.”





“It’s now a reality that BBI is coming, so it’s a wake-up call for them!" The MP added.





The DP is on record pouring cold water on the BBI, terming it a plot to create leadership slots for election losers and also accusing Raila of using the handshake to break Jubilee Party.



