Wednesday October 9, 2019-

A vocal Jubilee Party legislator has gone to court seeking an application to

block her ex-husband from meeting their children.





Through her lawyer, Gilgil MP, Martha Wangari, filed an application in court seeking blocking of her ex-husband, Peter Karanja from meeting their children.





Karanja is the prime suspect in the murder of Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen.





The first time lawmaker asked the court to block Karanja from interacting with the children until the murder case of Tob Cohen is heard and determined.





“It is important that his true character be exposed before the honourable court can grant him any orders of access and interaction with the children,” she said in suit papers.





“That it will not for the best interest of justice [and] fairness for the minor to interact with the respondent, a person suspected of acts of violence, murder and immorality until the criminal process against the accused is finalised and verdict made,” she added.





Karanja and Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu are the chief suspects in the murder.





According to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the two killed Cohen and dumped his body in a septic tank with a motive of inheriting all his properties which were to the tunes of millions.



