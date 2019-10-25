Friday October 25, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta's former advisor, Abdikadir Mohammed, has taken an aim at him after a fallout over the appointment of judges.





This is after the President failed to appoint all the 41 nominees who were fronted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) headed by David Maraga arguing that some of them were tainted and had integrity issues.





Joining other disgruntled lawyers, lawyer Abdikadir Mohammed, who rejected to be Kenya’s Ambassador to Korea, disputed Uhuru's decision to revoke the appointment of 41 new judges, terming it as punitive.





He claimed that Uhuru's blanket decision was punitive because not all the 41 charges were tainted.





He further added that the state was weakening the Judiciary by slashing its budget and failing to increase its workforce.





"It couldn’t be that all the 41 nominees have issues.”





“What was hard in taking the adverse information to the JSC?”





“This (citing reasons against the appointment once the JSC has submitted the names) is not provided for.”





“Why all the 41? It’s an attempt to cheapen the independence of the judiciary.”





"There is a war on the Judiciary which is not proper.”





“Financial independence and the creation of a JSC to run the affairs of the Judiciary were two issues introduced in the Constitution to protect its independence.”





“These are coming under a lot of strain,” stated Mohammed.





Other lawyers claimed that the President's action was an attack on the independence of the judicial system since it disrupted JSC's operations.



