Friday, October 18, 2019 - Orders for luxury cars such as Jaguar, Range Rover and Porsche from wealthy Kenyans have gone down by 43 percent, in the nine months to September, according to data from the Kenya Motor Industry (KMI) Association.





Data indicates that unit sales of all the high-end brands fell to 112 in the review period compared to 198 the year before.





This is a significant decline compared to the 6-5 percent sales slump in the overall new vehicle market.





Unit sales of Porsche dropped to 22 units per year from 41 per year earlier while those of Bentley declined to three from four.





BMW orders dropped from 21 to 8, Land Rover purchases including Range Rover models, dropped from 68 to 34 units.





Jaguar sold seven units, down from 21 in a similar period a year earlier.





While there are several factors that could have led to the reduced demand in these luxurious cars, whose price can top the Sh20 million mark, dealers say that increased scrutiny from the tax man is a major reason.





The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enforcement unit has been using car registration details to smoke out individuals who are driving high-end vehicles but their tax payment doesn’t reflect their lavish lifestyles.





A car dealer who spoke on a condition of anonymity said:





“Tax authorities are interested in people buying luxury cars.”





“The option of paying for cars using cash is also now closed,”





The Government’s decision to opt for leasing instead of outright purchases, leaving dealers to depend on orders from private companies and rich individuals, has also led to the reduced demand.



