Tuesday October 22, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta's presidential escort and KDF Officers engaged in a confrontation during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa on Sunday.





Reports indicate they almost exchanged blows just minutes before Uhuru arrived at the venue for the fete.





According to reports, KDF officers demanded that the presidential team immediately leaves the venue, but the team was adamant and the scuffle began.





It took the intervention of senior police chiefs to calm the tension before matters got out of hand, after which the president's team was allowed to carry on with its mandate.





That was not the only embarrassing incident that took place at the function as other invited dignitaries, including Cabinet secretaries and foreign envoys, were forced to park their cars at Kilindini Cultural Centre and walk all the way to the venue, and with limited staff.





Only Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and the Chief Justice David Maraga were reported to have been driven to the podium.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



