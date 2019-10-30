Wednesday October 30, 2019-A section of disgruntled Judges that were nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) headed by Chief Justice David Maraga have vowed to take action after President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to gazette their names.





According to reports, the Judges are planning a court action, claiming that the President's blanket condemnation and the reasons given were illegitimate.





They further stated that they would be seeking damages for loss of income four months since the date their names were supposed to have been gazetted.





“Uhuru ought to have shared the names of those whose integrity and conduct he had questioned with JSC in confidentiality to enable the institution deal with those judges instead of punishing even those whose integrity had not to be tainted.”





"We will be seeking for loss of earnings from the time we ought to have been appointed and started work, general damages, compensation for psychological torture due to loss of salaries after our names were forwarded to the President,” the judges stated.





The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has also decried the President's decision, arguing that his actions were an attack on the independence of the judicial system.





Uhuru failed to gazette all the 41 nominees arguing that some of them were tainted and had integrity issues.



