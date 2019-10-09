Wednesday October 9, 2019 - Russian President, Vladimir Putin has personally invited President Uhuru Kenyatta to attend the Russia-Africa Political Summit scheduled for October 23rd and 24th, 2019 in the winter city of Sochi.





Uhuru is expected to be accompanied by several Government officials as he travels to Russia to meet the Russian strongman.





Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Macharia Kamau, confirmed on Wednesday about the meeting and said Uhuru will travel with dozens of State officers to sign deals with the Russia Government.





“Yes Kenya will be going," Kamau said.





Among the deals Uhuru will sign with Putin include space and nuclear engineering, medicine, energy and military deals.





Russia is a leader in nuclear and atomic engineering.



