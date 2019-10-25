Friday October 25, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly warned former Nairobi Women Representative, Rachael Shebesh, against campaigning in the Kibra by-election.





Shebesh, who is the Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, has been engaging in campaigns in Kibra drumming up support for ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth.





According to impeccable sources within the presidency, Uhuru read riot act to Shebesh for engaging in politics yet she swore an oath not to engage in politics when she was sworn as CAS.





Uhuru urged Shebesh to shun politics and instead focus on helping the Government deliver on its mandate.





The Head of State accused Shebesh and Nominated MP, Maina Kamanda of peddling falsehoods in Kibra using his name.





He also accused the two of dragging his name in Kibra campaigns and sending messages even when he had not sent out a message.





“He urged Shebesh to either shape up or ship out,” a State House source stated.





Uhuru also clarified that he supports Jubilee Party candidate, MacDonald Mariga, in the Kibra by-election slated for November 7th.



