Thursday October 17, 2019 -

President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to use all his resources to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) succeeds.





BBI is an initiative spearhead by Uhuru and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, with an aim of expanding the Executive by creating the positions of Prime Minister and two of his deputies.





Speaking when he officially commissioned the Nairobi Expressway on Wednesday, Uhuru dismissed claims that BBI is meant to create a position for him.





"I don't want any work, I am tired.”





“BBI will ensure that Kenyans do not spill blood,” Uhuru said





Uhuru spoke a week after Deputy President William Ruto said that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) could be doomed.





Ruto compared BBI to the Punguza Mizigo Bill, which has encountered resistance in Counties where it has been debated.





Ruto said a few people cannot sit in hotels and make decisions for the entire nation.





But Uhuru said BBI will provide a long lasting solution to perennial chaos and destruction during every electioneering period.





“Violence and destruction will be history if we pass BBI,” Uhuru said.



