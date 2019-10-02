Wednesday October 2, 2019 - Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary, Ababu Namwamba, on Tuesday flew to Somalia amid an ongoing Indian Ocean maritime dispute between the horn of Africa country and Kenya.





The trip comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mohamed Farmaajo differed on the direction the dispute should take, with Uhuru calling for dialogue.





"Somalia Prime Minister @HassanAKhaire meets Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) @AbabuNamwamba in Mogadishu in what he says is a follow up to the New York talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta & @M_Farmaajo," Radio Dalsan confirmed.





The trip also comes a day after British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott, asked Somalia to drop the case at the International Court of Justice, calling for negotiations.





The former Budalang'i MP is currently in a high profile meeting with Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali, with the dispute being at the center of the negotiations.





Uhuru had opted for negotiations with the wartorn country, insisting that Kenya prefers dialogue rather than the hectic court process in the International Court of Justice at The Hague.





On the other hand, President Mohamed Farmaajo insisted at the UN General Assembly last week that Mogadishu is comfortable with the ICJ process.



