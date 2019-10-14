Monday October 14, 2019 - The Government will not sponsor local football clubs like Gor Mahia FC and AFC Leopards, Sports and Culture CS, Amina Mohamed, has said.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Amina insisted that the National Sports Fund kitty, which would have been the hope of some clubs, will not release a penny to any club.





She says only national teams are legible to get a share of the billions.





The CS urged teams to look for alternative sources of running their day-to-day activities.





“Regulations insist that we’re only going to fund national teams.”





“Because all of you know that we have many clubs in this country and even if we were given 100 per cent of the money (Sports Fund money), we wouldn’t be able to fund all clubs in the country.”





“No country in the world funds clubs.”





“So we only fund national teams,” she said.





Amina’s statement means Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who solely depended on SportPesa and Betin sponsorship and are now stranded.



