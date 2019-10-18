Friday October 18, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has differed with Members of Parliament about his suggestions with regard to the Finance Bill, 2019.





On Thursday, Uhuru rejected the bill and sent it back to Parliament, saying the decision to cap interest rates will hurt the economy of this nation.





However, lawmakers have now vowed to marshal their numbers to ensure that the Bill is passed without any form of changes on the same.





They have insisted that the reasons given by the President are not convincing enough.





In a memo which was sent to Parliament through the House by Speaker, Justin Muturi, the President said that the Bill cannot be considered at this stage until the changes are taken into account.





The MPs have said that Uhuru rejected the Bill because of personal reasons and did not take into account the needs of the Kenyan population at all.





They lamented that Uhuru wants to leave lenders at the mercy of banks, which is not good news to them at all.





Led by Minority Leader, John Mbadi, the MPs said that they will look for numbers both from Jubilee and the Opposition to push for the Bill.





“I don’t agree with the reasons the President has advanced in his rejection of the bill.”





“It is upon us to ensure that we get the numbers to overturn his reservations,” Mr Mbadi told the Nation.





The decision of the President was good news to banks, which had been reluctant to give loans to Kenyans.



