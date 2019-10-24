Thursday October 24, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to avoid Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, on Sunday during Mashujaa Day celebrations has added impetus to the recent talk of a souring relation between the two.





During the ceremony held in Mombasa, Sonko sat away from the main dais even as other Governors were sitting near the Head of State.





Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, and Tana River Governor, Hussein Dado, were seated near the “centre of power” but Sonko was forced to sit at the back of the dias.





A source familiar with Uhuru and Sonko‘s cold war indicated that Uhuru believes that Mike Sonko is stealing public money.





He said Uhuru was concerned by how the flamboyant Governor spent millions of shillings partying in different cities across the world.





Last month, Sonko took a month off and visited the best cities in the world and was partying hard using tax payers’ money.





Sonko visited Dubai, Rome, Paris and Seoul.





Uhuru has now instructed the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate Sonko’s bank accounts and see whether he was using public money to fund his amorous trips.



