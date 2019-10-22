Tuesday October 22, 2019 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s cousin, Jakoyo Midiwo, has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta as the worst President Kenya has ever had, and in the process putting the handshake with Raila at jeopardy.





Speaking during an interview, Midiwo said Jubilee Government has failed to fulfill the promises it made to the people before the last general elections.





According to Midiwo, former President Mwai Kibaki did better than the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He argued that Uhuru has proven beyond doubt that he will not fulfill his promises. He noted that Kibaki gave his best, adding that the economy was stronger during his reign compared to the current regime.





“Kenya is a failed state under Jubilee, where Kibaki left us we were trying,” Jakoyo Midiwo said.





Midiwo also said that the country is messy since President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto took over power after Kibaki’s departure.





He said that the government is yet to give the people of this nation reasons to smile again.





He noted that there are many projects that have stalled since Uhuru assumed office.





Besides, the criticized the duo over their appetite for loans which has affected our economy badly.





“The country is messy: we have no direction, no proper economic policy, we are over-borrowing, and when we are challenged about the country's debt ceiling, we increase it. We are playing with people's lives,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



