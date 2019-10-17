Thursday October 17, 2019 – International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC) Executive Director, Ndungu Wainaina, has joined other Kenyans in condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta after he appointed former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority (NEA)





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Thursday, Wainaina said Wambui's appointment was defective, but noted that Uhuru should take all the blame for giving the former legislator the plum State job.





Wainaina said Kenyans must find a way to deal with Uhuru, who he said was the 'real problem' in the country.





"While the appointment of Mary Wambui to chair Employment Authority is problematic, it is only manifestation of the real problem.”





“And the real problem is Uhuru Kenyatta!”





“Kenyans should start to tackle head on the problem but not its manifestation," he said.





The activist's remarks came a few hours after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja threatened to file a petition seeking to cancel Wambui's appointment, on grounds that it was against Section 10(2) of the National Employment Authority Act.



