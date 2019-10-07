Monday October 7, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has once again said Mt Kenya region is solidly behind Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





In an interview with K24’s PunchLine by Anne Kiguta on Sunday evening, Kuria said majority of MPs from Central Kenya support Ruto’s bid meaning even the electorate is behind his bid.





“Let me say this to this interesting question.”





“It is true the bulk of the Members of Parliament from the Mount Kenya region are supporting the Deputy President," Kuria said.





Kuria also expressed his sadness at what he described as the divisions among Members of Parliament from Central Kenya.





Central Kenya MPs are sharply divided on the question of DP Ruto's presidential aspirations in 2022, leading to the factionalism within the governing Jubilee Party.





Kieleweke group is opposed to Ruto’s bid while Tanga Tanga faction supports the DP’s bid.





He said despite these divisions, residents will support Ruto’s candidature because he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and in 2017.



