Friday October 25, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday attended the 4th Russia-Africa summit in Russia.





During the summit, Uhuru highlighted that the pursuit of peace and sustainable security were at the centre of Kenya's foreign policy.





He also highlighted the private sector as Kenya's engine for growth and a critical part of the country's development.





Uhuru called for the optimization of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement.





He urged Russia to lobby the United Nations to allow the UN to help in the strengthening of AMISOM, especially in terms of funding.





He called for the superpower's help in promoting global action towards sustainable development and climate action agenda with efforts to rebalance the ecosystem.





The President reiterated that Kenya believed in forming a strong partnership that focused on shared prosperity and was keen to contribute.





He affirmed to world leaders that the country would build bridges regionally and globally to promote collective peace, security, counter-violent extremism and terrorism, and enhance efforts toward the global environmental and climate agenda.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



