Tuesday October 29, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice to use a luxurious private jet to travel to Tokyo in Japan and Sochi in Russia last week has raised questions on the Government’s commitment to austerity measures.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by his wife, Margaret Kenyatta, used Airbus 318 Elite Jet that was hired from Dubai-based luxury aviation company, Constellation.





The hiring cost was Sh 1.8 million per hour and the plane was in the hands of the President for 4 days meaning that over Sh 200 million was paid to the Dubai based firm at the end of his tour.





According to analysts, Uhuru‘s one week trip cost taxpayers Sh 500 million - Enough to set up a cancer research lab in Nairobi.





Uhuru’s unacceptable luxury also comes in a country struggling with the high cost of fuel, food, medicine.





Lawyer Miguna Miguna was even shocked by Uhuru’s looting spree saying the son of Jomo no longer cares about jobless, homeless and hungry mwananchi.





“It’s a despotic looting spree in Kenya.”





“Muigai Njee Meta Meta, his despotic deputy, Ruto, and his collaborating con-man Raila Odinga do not care about the jobless, homeless and hungry Kenyans.”





“They spend Sh 800M to jet around the world and more than Sh 200M for accommodation and per diems in 5 days only while Kenyans starve,” Miguna asked.



