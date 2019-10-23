Wednesday October 23, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again insulted the youth of this country by hiring a 72 year -old grandpa to head the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).





On Wednesday, Uhuru appointed Reverend Samuel Kobia as the chairman of NCIC.





The 72-year-old beat seven prominent candidates who included former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende and Kenya's former Ambassador to Nigeria Francis Sigei.





Kobia was nominated alongside seven other members; Samuel Kona, Philip Okundi, Peris Nyutu, Andulaziz Farah, Danvas Makori, Fatuma Tabwara and Dorcas Kedogo.





The process of replacing the NCIC chairman begun when Francis Kaparo's term expired in September 2018, forcing the Public Service Commission to carry out fresh recruitment.





Kenyans on Twitter reacted to the news of the new nominee with rage, after a similar case was witnessed where a senior citizen was appointed to a government body.





Last week, Uhuru appointed former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui as chairperson of National Employment Authority (NEA).





Wambui is 69.



