Sunday October 27, 2019 -Politician and political analyst Brian Weke has predicted tough days ahead for Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, after he openly defied President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Kiunjuri was on Thursday among the Mt Kenya politicians who threatened to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, after Uhuru vowed to endorse the same.





The more than 40 from Mt. Kenya politicians threatened to reject the BBI report should it propose picking of the executive by the Parliament.





And according to Weke, Kiunjuri might soon be shown the door for going against the President, at a time when all his remaining colleagues seem to be in support of Uhuru.





"Things might change for honorable Kiunjuri by Saturday, be alert (Na huyu mheshimiwa Kunjuri by Saturday huenda mambo itakuwa imebadilika, wekeni macho)," he said.





He termed it wrong for the CS to be seen in the company of lawmakers defying the President, terming it lack of discipline, respect and too low for Kiunjuri to engage in such.





"It can’t be that you as a minister is mobilizing parliamentarians to defy the president (Huwezi kuwa wewe waziri unaleta wabunge ati kuletea Rais defiance)," he added.





Uhuru and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga formed the BBI and its taskforce to come up with solutions to the nation's recurrent leadership issues.





