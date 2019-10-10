Thursday October 10, 2019 -Activist Boniface Mwangi has yet again accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of ruining Kenya's economy throughout their time in office.





In a tweet on Thursday, the seasoned activist also faulted Kenyans celebrating retired President Daniel Moi, arguing that he introduced Uhuru and Ruto to corruption.





"President Moi was a thief, a murderer and a dictator. The two thieves ruining Kenya today, Uhuru and Ruto are Moi political sons. The son of a snake is a snake, the son of a thief, is a thief. Moi wasn't a good President, stop photoshopping history," he said.





While Uhuru is set to retire in 2022, DP William Ruto is keen to succeed him as the next head of state. He has intensified his campaigns across the country.





During his tenure, Moi was linked to various scandals which saw the country lose billions of money to fake projects. He has never been prosecuted.



