Wednesday October 9, 2019 - Third Way Alliance party leader, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has said all is not lost despite over 10 Counties rejecting Punguza Mzigo Initiative.





Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Friday, Aukot said that it is just the beginning of the race.





Aukot also thanked Kenyans of goodwill who have supported the proposals since he started reaching out to County Assemblies for support.





The former Presidential candidate also pleaded to Kenyans from different walks of life to stand with him as he fights for change saying that a referendum is unstoppable.





“In case they thought Punguza Mizigo is an event we will shock them.”





“We appeal to all Kenyans to join this Punguza Mizigo movement, and I want to thank Kenyans who have supported the Punguza Mizigo bill so far,” Aukot said.





Aukot has been blaming mainstream political parties including Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee for the woes befalling his camp.





He accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement party leader, Raila Odinga, of bribing Members of the County Assemblies to reject the proposals in favour of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).



